Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep in loss

Grandal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Grandal launched his 20th homer of the year in the fifth inning, and later swiped just his second stolen base of the season and sixth in his career. The backstop was riding an 0-for-11 stretch entering Wednesday, but he continues to lead all National League catchers in home runs (20) and RBI (57) while also posting a .256/.357/.502 slash line -- each of which would be career bests.