Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep Sunday

Grandal went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Rockies.

Grandal added insurance to the Dodgers' lead with his home run in the ninth inning off Wade Davis. It was his ninth homer of the season and first in two weeks. He'll look to use this performance to get his bat going again, as he stumbled to a .347 slugging percentage in May after starting the season with a .566 mark in April.

