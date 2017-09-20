Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Hits 20th homer Tuesday
Grandal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-2 loss at Philadelphia.
Grandal opened the scoring with a third-inning solo shot to left, taking advantage of Citizens Bank Park's league-leading 1.4 home run park factor. He also demonstrated a patient approach against talented right-hander Aaron Nola, tying for a team high with 17 pitches faced. The catcher has now reached the 20-homer mark in consecutive seasons.
