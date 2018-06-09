Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Launches two homers in win

Grandal went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs to help the Dodgers to a 7-3 victory over the Braves on Friday.

Grandal had been slumping coming into this contest with just three hits in June, but he broke out with this multi-homer effort that bumped him up to 11 long balls on the season. His batting average was bound to come down to earth eventually, but even if he stays around the .249 mark he's currently posting throughout the season, Grandal's power-hitting abilities and career .339 on-base percentage suggest he'll remain a fantasy asset at a shallow position.