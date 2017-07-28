Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Receives Friday night off

Grandal is not in the lineup Friday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Grandal started the past three games behind the dish, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Austin Barnes will replace him for the evening, batting sixth.

