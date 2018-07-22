Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Retreats to bench

Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He'll give way to Austin Barnes behind the plate with lefty Brent Suter on the mound for the Brewers. Though he's a switch hitter, Grandal has been far more productive versus right-handed pitching (.270/.362/.515 batting line, 139 wRC+) than southpaws (.206/.329/.302, 82 wRC+) this season.