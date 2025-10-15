default-cbs-image
Fletcher elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Fletcher had been booted off the White Sox' 40-man roster and has decided to test things out in free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The 28-year-old outfielder has slashed only .233/.280/.325 in parts of three big-league seasons and might have to settle for a minor-league contract this winter.

