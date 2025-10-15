Dominic Fletcher: Elects free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fletcher elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Fletcher had been booted off the White Sox' 40-man roster and has decided to test things out in free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The 28-year-old outfielder has slashed only .233/.280/.325 in parts of three big-league seasons and might have to settle for a minor-league contract this winter.
More News
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Homers in season finale•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Two hits in 2025 debut•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Contract selected by Chicago•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Clears waivers•
-
White Sox's Dominic Fletcher: Removed from 40-man roster•