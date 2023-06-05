James Paxton SP BOS Boston • #65 • Age: 34 Matchups at CLE, at NYY Rostered 66% James Paxton has looked dominant in three of his four starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, delivering high velocities and strikeout totals. He's a must with two starts, even if one is at the Yankees.

Louie Varland SP MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25 Matchups at TB, at TOR Rostered 51% Louie Varland may be pitching for his job with Kenta Maeda on the verge of returning, but he's been a quality start machine so far, featuring a deep arsenal of swing-and-miss pitches. His matchups this week (Rays and Blue Jays) are tough, but you'll take the chance for twice the production.

Kyle Gibson SP BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35 Matchups at MIL, vs. KC Rostered 74% Kyle Gibson's strength is that he regularly works deep into games, which makes him a good bet (if not an exciting one) to make the most of favorable matchups. He's facing two bottom-six offenses this week, the Brewers and Royals.

Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. HOU Rostered 68% Logan Allen followed up his 10-strikeout effort Monday with another quality start over the weekend, making him clearly a pitcher on the upswing. His matchup against the Astros in Week 11 is more favorable than you might think.

Tommy Henry SP ARI Arizona • #47 • Age: 25 Matchups at WAS, at DET Rostered 9% Tommy Henry was an also-ran in the Diamondbacks rotation battle this spring but has shown surprising upside in his last two starts. Maybe it's just a blip, but you can't ask for much better matchups than the Nationals and Tigers in a two-start week. Plus, he's available just about everywhere.

JP Sears SP OAK Oakland • #38 • Age: 27 Matchups at PIT, at MIL Rostered 19% Pitching for the Athletics severely limits the Fantasy utility of JP Sears, who remains winless despite a 2.94 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his past six starts. At the very least, you can hope for good ratios in his two starts at the Pirates and Brewers this week.

Braxton Garrett SP MIA Miami • #29 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. KC, at CHW Rostered 36% Braxton Garret has been mixing in more cutters and changeups recently, which has yielded a 1.66 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 in his past four starts. It's not as valuable as it seems because he rarely goes six innings, but he'll have two chances to do so this week.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 64% You can never count on Edward Cabrera to throw strikes in any particular start, but when he's not beating himself, he's generally carving up the opposition. That's especially likely this week against a Royals offense that's struggled to put runs on the board lately.

Kyle Bradish SP BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26 Matchup at MIL Rostered 39% Kyle Bradish has had an up-and-down season, a trend that continued in his latest start at the Giants, but it doesn't change the fact that three of his last five starts have been among his best. He's a pretty good bet to deliver at the Brewers in Week 11, a team that now ranks near the bottom of the league in runs scored.