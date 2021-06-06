robbie-ray.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority. That is indicated in the tiers below.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 11 (June 7-13):

Must-start, all formats
1
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
TEX
Texas
3
C. Rodon SP CHW Carlos Rodon SP CHW
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
DET
Detroit
4
R. Ray SP TOR Robbie Ray SP TOR
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
BOS
Boston
5
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
6
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
7
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
8
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
WAS
Washington
Sleepers and questionables
9
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
COL
Colorado
10
A. Alzolay SP CHC Adbert Alzolay SP CHC
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
11
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
Better left for points leagues
12
M. Boyd SP DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
13
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
HOU
Houston
14
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
15
J. Brubaker SP PIT J.T. Brubaker SP PIT
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
16
J. Kowar RP KC Jackson Kowar RP KC
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
17
K. Bubic RP KC Kris Bubic RP KC
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
No thanks
18
M. Perez SP BOS Martin Perez SP BOS
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
19
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
20
D. Smyly SP ATL Drew Smyly SP ATL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
MIA
Miami
21
J. Lester SP WAS Jon Lester SP WAS
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
22
J. Duplantier SP ARI Jon Duplantier SP ARI
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels