Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority. That is indicated in the tiers below.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 11 (June 7-13):
|1
|2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|3
|4
R. Ray SP TOR Robbie Ray SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|5
|6
|7
C. Bassitt SP OAK Chris Bassitt SP OAK
|
vs
|
vs
|8
|9
|10
A. Alzolay SP CHC Adbert Alzolay SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|11
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|12
M. Boyd SP DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|13
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|14
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|15
J. Brubaker SP PIT J.T. Brubaker SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|16
J. Kowar RP KC Jackson Kowar RP KC
|
@
|
@
|17
K. Bubic RP KC Kris Bubic RP KC
|
@
|
@
|18
|19
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
|
@
|
@
|20
D. Smyly SP ATL Drew Smyly SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|21
|22
J. Duplantier SP ARI Jon Duplantier SP ARI
|
@
|
vs