Johan Oviedo SP PIT Pittsburgh • #24 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. LAD, at WAS Rostered 71% Well, the cat's out of the bag. Johan Oviedo got it done at Coors Field last time out, confirming his breakthrough status. The Dodgers make for a tough matchup early in the week, but we don't need to fear them with him, do we? Besides, he then gets a second start against Nationals.

Kyle Bradish SP BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. BOS, at DET Rostered 31% Kyle Bradish himself got back on the breakthrough path last time out, returning from the IL to deliver six shutout innings against the Nationals. He seems well worth the gamble for two starts, first against a Red Sox lineup that's due to regress and then against a Tigers lineup that's been exactly as bad as it should be.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25 Matchups at ATL, vs. CHC Rostered 60% We've seen a number of pitcher fakeouts this year, but Edward Cabrera's rough patches have resulted from him shooting himself in the foot with walks. He got things under control last time and piled up 21 whiffs, which makes for exciting upside in a two-start week, even with tough matchups.

Mason Miller SP OAK Oakland • #57 • Age: 24 Matchups at LAA, vs. CIN Rostered 52% The darling call-up drew oohs and aahs with his 102 mph heat in his debut Wednesday, and if you haven't bought in yet, a two-start week makes for the perfect time. Of course, he's made it five innings only once in his professional career, and pitching for the Athletics makes it doubly hard for him to secure wins.

Hayden Wesneski SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #19 • Age: 25 Matchup at MIA Rostered 50% Oh, whoops. I guess Hayden Wesneski might be good after all, taking a turn for the better by cutting out the cutter and dialing back the velocity to 2022 levels last time out. It helped that he was facing the Athletics, sure, but he has another plush matchup at the Marlins this week.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET Detroit • #57 • Age: 30 Matchups at MIL, vs. BAL Rostered 52% Eduardo Rodriguez was supposed to be a two-start pitcher last week, but it may be even better that it's happening this week instead. You can start him with more conviction coming off an eight-inning gem with 10 strikeouts, but be aware that his matchups this week (Brewers and Orioles) are on the dangerous side.

Eric Lauer SP MIL Milwaukee • #52 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 64% During a time of great pitcher uncertainty, Eric Lauer has been remarkably steady with three solid outings in four chances. We know he's a low-upside play, but you can still count on him to take advantage of the majors' lowest-scoring offense (Tigers) this week.

Kyle Gibson SP BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 64% What I wrote for Eric Lauer basically applies for Kyle Gibson, too, though he did let us down against the White Sox last time out. Still, an innings-eater with a quality lineup backing him is a good bet to deliver against a Tigers lineup without any bite.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25 Matchups at NYM, vs. PIT Rostered 31% Josiah Gray has leaned heavily on his breaking balls this year, and while it hasn't turned him into a bat-missing wonder, it has curtailed the home run issues that so vexed him in years past. He's handled lineups as good as the Mets, who he faces to begin the week, and while the Pirates have been hot lately, I'll still call them a favorable draw for his second turn.