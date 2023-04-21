mason-miller.jpg

There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, then you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

Check back Sunday for the latest updates. 

Sleeper pitchers for Week 5 (April 24-30)
player headshot
Johan Oviedo SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #24 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. LAD, at WAS
Rostered
71%
Well, the cat's out of the bag. Johan Oviedo got it done at Coors Field last time out, confirming his breakthrough status. The Dodgers make for a tough matchup early in the week, but we don't need to fear them with him, do we? Besides, he then gets a second start against Nationals.
player headshot
Kyle Bradish SP
BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. BOS, at DET
Rostered
31%
Kyle Bradish himself got back on the breakthrough path last time out, returning from the IL to deliver six shutout innings against the Nationals. He seems well worth the gamble for two starts, first against a Red Sox lineup that's due to regress and then against a Tigers lineup that's been exactly as bad as it should be.
player headshot
Edward Cabrera SP
MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25
Matchups
at ATL, vs. CHC
Rostered
60%
We've seen a number of pitcher fakeouts this year, but Edward Cabrera's rough patches have resulted from him shooting himself in the foot with walks. He got things under control last time and piled up 21 whiffs, which makes for exciting upside in a two-start week, even with tough matchups.
player headshot
Mason Miller SP
OAK Oakland • #57 • Age: 24
Matchups
at LAA, vs. CIN
Rostered
52%
The darling call-up drew oohs and aahs with his 102 mph heat in his debut Wednesday, and if you haven't bought in yet, a two-start week makes for the perfect time. Of course, he's made it five innings only once in his professional career, and pitching for the Athletics makes it doubly hard for him to secure wins.
player headshot
Hayden Wesneski SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #19 • Age: 25
Matchup
at MIA
Rostered
50%
Oh, whoops. I guess Hayden Wesneski might be good after all, taking a turn for the better by cutting out the cutter and dialing back the velocity to 2022 levels last time out. It helped that he was facing the Athletics, sure, but he has another plush matchup at the Marlins this week.
player headshot
Eduardo Rodriguez SP
DET Detroit • #57 • Age: 30
Matchups
at MIL, vs. BAL
Rostered
52%
Eduardo Rodriguez was supposed to be a two-start pitcher last week, but it may be even better that it's happening this week instead. You can start him with more conviction coming off an eight-inning gem with 10 strikeouts, but be aware that his matchups this week (Brewers and Orioles) are on the dangerous side.
player headshot
Eric Lauer SP
MIL Milwaukee • #52 • Age: 27
Matchup
vs. DET
Rostered
64%
During a time of great pitcher uncertainty, Eric Lauer has been remarkably steady with three solid outings in four chances. We know he's a low-upside play, but you can still count on him to take advantage of the majors' lowest-scoring offense (Tigers) this week.
player headshot
Kyle Gibson SP
BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35
Matchup
vs. DET
Rostered
64%
What I wrote for Eric Lauer basically applies for Kyle Gibson, too, though he did let us down against the White Sox last time out. Still, an innings-eater with a quality lineup backing him is a good bet to deliver against a Tigers lineup without any bite.
player headshot
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25
Matchups
at NYM, vs. PIT
Rostered
31%
Josiah Gray has leaned heavily on his breaking balls this year, and while it hasn't turned him into a bat-missing wonder, it has curtailed the home run issues that so vexed him in years past. He's handled lineups as good as the Mets, who he faces to begin the week, and while the Pirates have been hot lately, I'll still call them a favorable draw for his second turn.
player headshot
Dean Kremer SP
BAL Baltimore • #64 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. BOS, at DET
Rostered
9%
Dean Kremer has shown improved velocity this year, and it finally paid off with 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Nationals last time out. He has another plush matchup at Detroit this week, but he'll have to get past the Red Sox first. Still, two starts is generally better than one.