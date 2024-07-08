Young was traded to the Giants in exchange for outfielder Austin Slater and cash considerations Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Young will return to the Giants organization after the team released him in November of 2022. The left-hander appeared in three contests with the Reds in late-May and early June, tossing two scoreless innings while striking out two batters. Young has been lights out with Triple-A Louisville, producing a 1.19 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 22.2 innings in 23 appearances and he'll report to Triple-A Sacramento for the time being.