Giants' Chris Shaw: Putting up strong numbers in minors
Shaw has hit for a combined 18 homers and 62 RBI across two levels in the minors this season.
Shaw slashed .288/.368/.500 in 45 games with Double-A Richmond, then continued that production by slashing .291/.348/.574 in 35 games following his promotion to Triple-A Sacramento. The 25-year-old slugger started in Double-A after struggling at Triple-A last season, but he has apparently take a big step forward in the plate discipline department. The Giants are currently set at first base and left field, so it may take some trades at the deadline to open up a spot for Shaw on the major-league roster.
