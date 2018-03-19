Giants' Chris Shaw: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Shaw was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While Shaw is one of the team's better prospects, he was always expected to open the season in the minors given the Giants' outfield depth ahead of him. The 24-year-old will return to Triple-A Sacramento to open the season, where he hit a respectable .289/.328/.530 with 18 homers in 88 games last season. If he continues to excel with the River Cats, look for Shaw to possibly make his major-league debut something later this summer.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Shaw: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Giants' Chris Shaw: Receives spring training invite•
-
Giants' Chris Shaw: Likely ticketed for Triple-A in 2018•
-
Giants' Chris Shaw: Battling shoulder injury•
-
Giants' Chris Shaw: Performing well after promotion•
-
Giants' Chris Shaw: Bumped up to Triple-A•
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....