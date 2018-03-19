Shaw was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While Shaw is one of the team's better prospects, he was always expected to open the season in the minors given the Giants' outfield depth ahead of him. The 24-year-old will return to Triple-A Sacramento to open the season, where he hit a respectable .289/.328/.530 with 18 homers in 88 games last season. If he continues to excel with the River Cats, look for Shaw to possibly make his major-league debut something later this summer.