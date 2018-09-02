Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss in solid outing
Stratton (9-8) pitched six innings Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits in the 4-1 loss to the Mets. He struck out two and yielded a home run while taking the loss.
Stratton was pretty solid all afternoon, with the only damage against him coming from a two-run homer by Michael Conforto. Unfortunately for Stratton, Noah Syndergaard was lights-out and gave the Giants little chance to provide run support. He'll carry a 4.90 ERA into his start in Milwaukee on Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Tosses eight shutout innings in win•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Tosses quality start against Mets•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Recalled prior to Tuesday's start•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Sent down to Sacramento•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows six runs in short outing•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Will re-enter rotation Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...