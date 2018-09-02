Stratton (9-8) pitched six innings Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits in the 4-1 loss to the Mets. He struck out two and yielded a home run while taking the loss.

Stratton was pretty solid all afternoon, with the only damage against him coming from a two-run homer by Michael Conforto. Unfortunately for Stratton, Noah Syndergaard was lights-out and gave the Giants little chance to provide run support. He'll carry a 4.90 ERA into his start in Milwaukee on Saturday.