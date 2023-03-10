Waites (lat) is not expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, Evan Webeck of the Mercury News reports.
Waites sustained a right lat strain in early February just before the start of camp. He's resumed throwing off a mound but isn't going to have enough time to avoid an injured list stint. It does seem as though Waites should be an option for the Giants at some point in April, though.
