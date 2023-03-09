Waites (lat) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Waites suffered a right light strain in early February, but he's made steady progress since resuming a throwing program a couple of weeks ago. The 24-year-old could be an option for the Giants' bullpen sometime in the opening month of the 2023 season if everything continues to go smoothly.
