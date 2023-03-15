Waites (lat) will throw live batting practice Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Waites has already been ruled out for Opening Day because of a strained right lat, but he's progressing and might not miss too much time. The right-hander is expected to appear in some Cactus League games before the schedule runs out.
