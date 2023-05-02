The Giants recalled Waites from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Waites had surrendered 10 earned runs on 11 hits and 12 walks through 9.2 innings this season at the Triple-A level, but the Giants need a fresh bullpen arm leading into the second of three games at Houston. The 24-year-old right-hander figures to operate in a low-leverage role.
