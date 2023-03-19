Waites (lat) is throwing another live bullpen session Sunday at the Giants' spring facility, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's the second live bullpen session for Waites, as the right-hander is working his way back from a strained right lat. The Giants have already announced that the 24-year-old will miss the start of the season, but it does appear Waites will be able to return to the San Francisco bullpen before the end of April if there are no setbacks.