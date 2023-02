Waites hurt his right lat 10 days ago and will visit the team doctor, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Waites made just seven appearances for the Giants in 2022, but he did pitch well with a 3.18 ERA over 5.2 innings of work. The right-hander is expected to be a middle-innings option for San Francisco in 2023, but that obviously will be at least partially decided by his health. An update on his status should be available in the coming days.