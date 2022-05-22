Pederson went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.

Pederson was the only Giant to log multiple hits in the low-scoring contest. The outfielder hadn't posted a multi-hit game since April 24, going just 4-for-46 (.087) in the 17 games in between. That brutal slump dropped his slash line to .239/.308/.500 with seven home runs, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, three doubles and a stolen base through 104 plate appearances. He'll continue to play against most right-handed pitchers while sitting against many southpaws.