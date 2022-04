Pederson went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a steal in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Guardians.

Pederson scored on an error in the fourth inning and was brought in again in the sixth on a Thairo Estrada double. He also swiped a bag before scoring his second run, his first steal since June 29 of last season. The lefty slugger is hitting .364 with five runs and six strikeouts through 22 at-bats.