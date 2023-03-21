site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joc Pederson: Scratched with lower-body tightness
RotoWire Staff
Pederson was scratched from the Giants' Cactus League lineup Tuesday due to lower-body tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's being called a precautionary measure and probably had a lot to do with the forecast of rain across parts of Arizona. Pederson can safely be considered day-to-day.
