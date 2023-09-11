Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Pederson snapped a 13-game homer drought with his fifth-inning blast Sunday. During the power dry spell, he hit .275 with five RBI and four extra-base hits. The 31-year-old outfielder is up to 13 homers this year while adding 47 RBI, 52 runs scored, 12 doubles, three triples and a .246/.353/.430 slash line over 103 contests. He continues to split time between left field and designated hitter against right-handed pitchers.