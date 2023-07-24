Pederson went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Nationals.

Pederson was responsible for the Giants' lone run in Sunday's loss with an opposite-field homer off Amos Willingham in the seventh inning after pinch-hitting for David Villar. It's been a rough July overall for Pederson, who's gone 9-for-47 in 17 games this month, though he now has two homers and four extra-base hits in his last three contests. Overall, the 31-year-old Pederson is slashing .244/.368/.457 with 10 homers, 35 RBI and 38 runs scored through 239 plate appearances this season.