The Giants acquired Wiemer from the Marlins on Friday in exchange for cash considerations, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wiemer had been designated for assignment by Miami earlier this week and is now on the move to a new organization. The 26-year-old hasn't seen extensive action in the majors since his rookie year in 2023, having bounced around to a few teams since then. Wiemer will compete for a spot on the Giants' roster and does not have minor-league options remaining.