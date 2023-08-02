Wade went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Wade had gone 0-for-9 with two walks over his previous three games before getting back on track Tuesday. His seventh-inning solo shot ended up being the difference in the Giants' win, and it was his 10th homer of the year. The first baseman is up to a .267/.398/.421 slash line with 29 RBI, 45 runs scored and two stolen bases over 93 contests. He continues to occupy the leadoff spot versus right-handed pitchers.