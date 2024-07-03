Wade went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Wade has gone 3-for-13 (.231) with two walks over three games since he returned from missing a month with a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old had been hitting atop the order prior to the injury, but the Giants have had him in the No. 2 spot with Jorge Soler at leadoff recently. Wade has just three homers over 55 games this year, but he's maintained a .324/.459/.437 slash line with 18 RBI, 24 runs scored and a stolen base. His 19.8 percent walk rate has helped to keep his ratios strong even if he's lacking in counting stats.