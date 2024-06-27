Wade (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Wade has been sidelined for the past month with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain but has been cleared to return after playing three rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento, going 1-for-7 with a 2:4 K:BB. The 30-year-old has slashed a robust .333/.470/.426 for the Giants this season and will go back to receiving regular starts at first base against right-handed pitching.