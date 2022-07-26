Wade is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Arizona, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's the fifth straight game on the bench for Wade, who has a .173/.292/.333 slash line through 27 games this year. Most of those absences, including Tuesday, have been against a left-handed pitchers, but it's not as though his replacement Luis Gonzalez enjoys a platoon advantage since he also hits lefty. Wade delivered an .808 OPS with 18 homers in 109 games last year, but he's been unable to reproduce those results when healthy this year and is now losing out on playing time.