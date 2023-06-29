Wade went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Wade did an excellent job of setting the table, but the rest of the Giants' lineup combined to go 3-for-28 with one walk. He's settled in as the primary first baseman, and he's kept his bat warm in June by hitting .324 (22-for-68) over 19 games this month. Wade still finds himself on the bench versus most southpaws, but he's posted a strong .286/.415/.462 slash line with nine home runs, 27 RBI, 40 runs scored and two stolen bases over 289 plate appearances. For his part, he's batting .262 with a .748 OPS over 51 plate appearances against lefties this year.