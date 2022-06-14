Matos (quadriceps) has gone 2-for-18 with a double, a run and an RBI in his four games since returning from High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list Thursday.

Matos was sidelined for about a month with a strained quad before he completed a two-game rehab assignment with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate last week. The 20-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a slow start at Eugene this season, slashing .141/.237/.153 with no home runs and two stolen bases across 97 plate appearances.