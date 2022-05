Matos suffered a strained left quadriceps May 4 while playing for High-A Eugene but is scheduled to play in a rehab game in extended spring training Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury explains why Matos has been on the 7-day injured list for nearly three weeks. He hit a poor .152/.253/.152 in 18 games for Eugene prior to being deactivated, but it's possible the injury was already bothering him during that stretch.