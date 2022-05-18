Matos, who's hitting .152/.253/.152 across 18 games this season for High-A Eugene, hasn't appeared in a game since May 4.

This is an odd situation, as the 20-year-old is a consensus top-100 prospect who raked in Low-A last season, but he seems to have simply been benched for underperformance -- a move that can't be good for his confidence. He still appears on Eugene's roster and has no reported injury, but it's bizarre to see a prospect of his caliber just get sat down for two weeks when fully healthy, particularly after a relatively small sample of games. For what it's worth, he has a pretty decent 8:13 BB:K, good for a 10.8 percent walk rate and 17.3 percent strikeout rate -- that's a notable increase in walks, which is usually a good thing. This situation will remain a bit of a mystery until he gets back on the field or the team releases some sort of update.