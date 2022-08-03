Matos went 2-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a walk for High-A Eugene on Tuesday.

This was a much-needed bust-out game for the struggling outfield prospect, who's still hitting a meager .181/.263/.292 through 62 games on the season. The doubles were his first extra-base knocks since July 24. While Matos has sprinkled in a few big games over the last three weeks or so -- including a four-game stretch in which he hit three homers -- he hasn't been able to sustain any success at the plate for very long. It's not by any means time to give up on the 20-year-old, but it'd be nice to see him warm up down the stretch.