Matos batted just .211/.275/.344 with 11 homers, 11 steals and a 27:65 BB:K across 91 High-A games in 2022.

He did warm up late in the campaign, hitting .282/.309/.470 with five homers and six steals across his final 27 games, but overall, this was a bit of a lost season for Matos, who missed time with a quad injury and simply couldn't get his bat going for most of the season. There are positive signs here, though -- Matos put up a highly unlucky .226 BABIP while posting just a 16 percent strikeout rate, and you only have to look as far back as 2021 to see much better numbers from him. Still just 20 years old, Matos will have every opportunity to bounce back next season and cement his status as one of the Giants' top prospects.