Yastrzemski (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and is starting in center field and batting sixth Wednesday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 on April 24, and he'll rejoin the lineup Wednesday after clearing all the necessary protocols. Prior to the absence Yastrzemski had .267/.340/.356 slash line with one home run, three RBI and six runs in 14 games.