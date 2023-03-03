Yastrzemski (knee) is back in the Giants' lineup Friday for their Cactus League game versus the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski had sat out the last few days with some minor right knee soreness, but he's ready to roll now. The veteran outfielder is in center field and batting leadoff Friday against Peter Lambert and the Rockies.
