Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Mets.
Yastrzemski reached base on a bunt single in his first plate appearance, but he waited for his final at-bat to take Carlos Carrasco yard. It was Yastrzemski's first homer of the season and only his second extra-base hit across 44 plate appearances. Nevertheless, he's shown signs of coming alive at the plate, recording at least one knock in three of his last four games and multiple hits in consecutive starts.
