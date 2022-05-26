Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mets.

Yastrzemski helped the Giants build an extensive lead early in the game, as he belted his fourth home run of the season in the second inning. Three of those long balls have come in 16 games since May 8, and he's also recorded 11 RBI and 16 runs scored in that span. Overall, Yastrzemski has maintained a .309/.409/.500 line -- good for a 161 wRC+ -- across 132 plate appearances.