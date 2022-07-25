Yastrzemski was unavailable for Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to a sore calf, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski's exclusion from the starting lineup wasn't a significant surprise since the Giants were facing a left-handed pitcher, but the team wanted to avoid using him off the bench due to his calf issue. However, manager Gabe Kapler hopes Yastrzemski will be available for the Giants' upcoming series in Arizona.