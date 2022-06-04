Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 15-6 win over Miami.

Yastrzemski belted a three-run homer in the second inning before adding a two-run double in the seventh. Over his previous 13 games, the 31-year-old had just three RBI despite posting a .953 OPS. He's now slashing .297/.405/.493 with 21 RBI and 17 extra-base hits through 168 plate appearances.