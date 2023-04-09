Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
With southpaw Kris Bubic toeing the rubber for the Royals, Yastrzemski will be one of several lefty-hitting Giants regulars that will take a seat in the series finale. Bryce Johnson will replace Yastrzemski in center field and will bat ninth.
