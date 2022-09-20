Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two total RBI and two total runs Monday in a 10-7 extra-inning victory versus the Rockies.

Yastrzemski swatted one of two San Francisco homers in the win, slugging a 430-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. He also knocked in a run with a single in the fifth. This was his first game with multiple RBI since Aug. 12. It was a much-needed positive performance for Yastrzemski after he had gone 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over his previous five games.