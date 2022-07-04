site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Held out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Yastrzemski does not sit much, but he will get a day off after starting 13 straight games. Some extra time could help, as Yastrzemski went just 8-for-60 (.133) over his last 16 games.
