Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Dodgers.

Entering Sunday, Yastrzemski was 0-for-10 with five strikeouts across his last three games. It didn't take long for him to snap the slump, as he homered in the first inning for what was the final run of the contest. He also snapped a seven-game RBI drought Sunday. For the season, he's posted a .275/.377/.467 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored and 14 doubles while going 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts through 50 games.