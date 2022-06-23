Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.
Yastrzemski has a pair of extra-base hits (one homer, one double) in his last two games after snapping an 0-for-9 skid. The outfielder is slashing .256/.363/.446 with seven home runs, 26 RBI, 34 runs scored and 16 doubles in 59 contests overall. With Luis Gonzalez (back) landing on the injured list, Yastrzemski may be in line for an uptick in playing time against southpaws in addition to his starting role versus right-handers.
