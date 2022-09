Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in a 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Yastrzemski doubled in the first inning and took Arizona starter Merrill Kelly 412-feet deep to center in the sixth. The 32-year-old has left the yard in three of his last five games, accumulating an 8-for-21 line with four extra-base hits, six runs and five RBI during the hot streak.