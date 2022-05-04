Yastrzemski (illness) is likely to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski has been out since testing positive for COVID-19 on April 24, but he cleared MLB's testing protocols and rejoined the team over the weekend. The 31-year-old has been ramping up his baseball work over the past couple days and could return to action for Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers.