Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Yastrzemski was sidelined from April 24 to May 4 on the COVID-19 injured list, but it hasn't slowed him down at the plate. He's 10-for-23 (.435) across his last six contests. The outfielder should be expected to hit leadoff at least against most right-handed pitchers. He's slashing .283/.356/.358 with a home run, four RBI, six runs scored and a double in 59 plate appearances this season. With Yastrzemski and Joc Pederson (groin) both in the lineup again, Austin Slater's playing time is likely to see a steep decline.